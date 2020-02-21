Foreign Minister Gyawali To Attend UN Human Rights Council Meet

Foreign Minister Gyawali To Attend UN Human Rights Council Meet

Feb. 21, 2020, 9:04 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is leaving for Geneva today leading a Nepali delegation to the High Level Segment of the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council to be held from 24 February 2020.

Foreign Minister Gyawali is scheduled to address the high level segment of the UN Human Rights Council on 25 February 2020. The Foreign Minister will interact with the diplomatic community in Geneva in a reception being hosted in his honour by Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Office in Geneva Mani Prasad Bhattarai.

While in Geneva, the Foreign Minister will have a meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. On the sidelines of the session, he will also have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries.

Nepali delegation comprises of the senior officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador/Permanent Representative and other officials from the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations in Geneva.

The Foreign Minister will return home on 28 February 2020.

