Generally Cloudy In Western Region

Feb. 27, 2020, 6:56 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region, partly cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

There is no weather system over Nepal. However, a fresh Western disturbance is now seen over Jammu and Kashmir. It induced cyclonic circulation is over Central Pakistan.

Japan Hands Over Emergency Department At Chaurjahari Hospital
Feb 27, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Surge To 400 In Italy
Feb 27, 2020
Nepali Literature Festival Begins In Far Wet
Feb 27, 2020
Coronavirus Has Infected 81,000 In the World With 2,700 Deaths
Feb 27, 2020
Foreign Minister Gyawali meets With High Commissioner For Human Rights
Feb 26, 2020

