Generally Cloudy In Western Region

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region, partly cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
There is no weather system over Nepal. However, a fresh Western disturbance is now seen over Jammu and Kashmir. It induced cyclonic circulation is over Central Pakistan.
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
