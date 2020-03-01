Former King Gyanendra Returned Visiting Golden Temple In India

Former King Gyanendra returned today with his family after completing two weeks long religious trip to India. He returned today along with his wife, sister, and sister-in-law and few close relatives.
During their stay in India, they visited Amritsar and the golden temple, Sikh’s most important religious place.
Photo courtesy To Deshsanchar
