Former King Gyanendra Returned Visiting Golden Temple In India

March 1, 2020, 8:14 p.m.

Former King Gyanendra returned today with his family after completing two weeks long religious trip to India. He returned today along with his wife, sister, and sister-in-law and few close relatives.

During their stay in India, they visited Amritsar and the golden temple, Sikh’s most important religious place.

Photo courtesy To Deshsanchar

