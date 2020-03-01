Nepal Announces Mandatory Health Checkup For All Passengers At Tribhuwan International Airport

Nepal Announces Mandatory Health Checkup For All Passengers At Tribhuwan International Airport

March 1, 2020, 9:08 p.m.

Minister of Population and Health Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal urged citizens not to host any receptions and parties which will likely infect the people. In a press meet held in the ministry, minister Dhal said that the process of health check-up or all the passengers have already started at Tribhuwan International Airport. He said that those passengers coming from affected countries have to go for 15 days mandatory quarantine.

Press-meet-corona.jpg

He also said that those who want to go outside Nepal will also have to pass through health check-ups. “If the person flying from Nepal has a fever, he will not be allowed to fly and retain for medical checkup,” said minister Dhakal.

The first meeting of the high-level committee constituted under deputy prime minister and defense minister Ishwor Pokharel took five decisions to contain COVID-19 in Nepal. Following the advice of the World Health Organization, a meeting headed by prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli constituted a high-level committee to take necessary action to contain COVID-19.

Five decisions include:

To check the health of each passenger in Tribhuwan International Airport

Mandatory quarantine to all individuals coming from COVID-19 Affected countries

Halting international campaigns related to Visit Nepal 2020. Mandatory information to the government on any international conference

The government will not airlift Nepalese from affected countries anymore.

Whether to suspend flights to affected countries will decide within a few days

Airport-corona-16-1024x667.jpg

Photo courtesy Deshsanchar

