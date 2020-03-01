Russian Kitchen Days 2020 To Support Tourism In Nepal

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu has been regularly organizing the food and cuisine festivals since last few years. To boost tourism in Nepal, Radisson Hotel Kathmandu in collaboration with Russian Center of Science and Culture and the Embassy of Russian Federation in Nepal is organizing Russian Kitchen Days 2020 with slogan A Celebration of Russian Culture.

Addressing the press conference Liana Mkrtchian, finance director of Russian Center of Science and Culture, said that Russia is organizing the food and culture show to promote Russian tourism in Nepal and to make Visit Nepal 2020, a success.

"It gives us immense pleasure to inform you that Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Nepal and Embassy of Russian Federation in Nepal in collaboration with Hotel Radisson Kathmandu is organizing a foodilicious event “Russian Kitchen Days 2020: A celebration of Russian Cuisine” within this framework," said," Mkrtchian

"We have Celebrity Chef Andrei Zanin and his assistant Maksim Vovna who will be making delicious traditional Russian dishes. This year we also have show stealer of the event which is the dance performances from artists of Russia. We have around 20 of the professional Russian Dancers performing Russian Traditional folk dance for the event. "

"The name of the group is “Yunost” (means Youth). During the week we are also planning to hold two Master Classes, one for chefs from Nepal and the other favorable for any individual willing to learn about Russian Traditional Dishes. We’ve made a dedicated effort this year to return to the event’s original roots. In addition to the stellar lineup we’re including more Russian food and culture. "

In what seems like just a blink of an eye, this event offers the perfect opportunity for everyone to experience the very best of Russia’s unique culture. Great music, delicious food and beautiful art will allow everyone to soak in our rich history. This event has been organized to support the framework “Visit Nepal 2020”.

Liana Mkrtchian said that this is a part of annual Russia-Nepal Cultural Exchange and we have already with us Russia's well-known Chef Andrei Zanin who will prepare Russian Food to Nepal.

The program will be inaugurated on March 3 with a cultural troops from Russia will perform the cultural show.

She also said that Embassy of Russian Federation and Russian Center of Science and Culture is organizing a major function on May 9 to commemorate the end of second World War in Nepal.

Addressing the press meet, Chef Andrei Zanin said that Russian foods are diverse as its ethnicity, geography and climate. "I will offer you all kinds of food from Russia," said chef Andrei. Russia is a big country with diverse geography, we have many foods different from the region. Cold areas have one kinds of test and hot places have another."

"I have tested some Nepalese food and I am very happy to come and visit Nepal," said Chef Andrei.

Utpal Kumar Mondal, Executive Chef of Radisson Hotel Kathmandu said that Russian Cuisine has its own specialty. Experienced Chef Andrei will prepare food with real Russian Test," said Mondal.

"As in the last year, this kind of collaboration will help to bring more tourists from Russia and to introduce Russian cuisine to Nepali population. This is also the time to prove Nepal's resilience to make Visit Nepal 2020”, a success.

"This is a year committed to tourism industry of Nepal with vision of making a reasonable brand picture of Nepal as travel and vacationer destination, backing up the tourism foundations of Nepal, enhance the growth of tourism industry,"

" Radisson Hotel Kathmandu and Russian Centre of Science and Culture is hopeful that this initiative will increase the flow of Russian tourists to Nepal in the days to come," said Mondal.