Nepali Judicial Officers At National Law University, Jodhpur India

March 2, 2020, 3:05 p.m.

The first batch of 30 Judicial Officers from Supreme Court of Nepal have started their 7 day training on ‘Case Management and Court Management’ at the National Law University, Jodhpur (Rajasthan, India). Second batch of 30 Judicial Officers from Supreme Court of Nepal will undergo training from March 23 to 29, 2020. This is a tailor-made course specially designed at the request of Government of Nepal.

The course will enhance the capacity of the officers to deal effectively with issues related to Case and Court management and use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the administration of Justice. The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs’ Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme .

The officers are being trained in the prestigious National Law University, Jodhpur, which is known for the advancement of learning, teaching, research and diffusion of knowledge in the field of law. It has done pioneering work in understanding the intricacies of legal research, corporate work culture and developed an insight into alternative forms of learning on academic/corporate subjects and received accolades from International law institutions/experts.

3.jpeg

As part of India’s continuing commitment for capacity building in Nepal, the Embassy of India in the current financial year has facilitated training of more than 200 Nepali officers in India’s prestigious training institutions like IIT-Roorkee; Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar; Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun; Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi; Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru; etc.

