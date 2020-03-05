Ambassador Of India To Nepal Kwatra Presented His Credentials To President Bhandari

Ambassador Of India To Nepal Kwatra Presented His Credentials To President Bhandari

March 5, 2020, 4:40 p.m.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal presented his credentials to the President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari at a ceremony held at President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, today.

Ambassador Kwatra is the 25th Ambassador of India to Nepal. He has succeeded Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, who completed his tenure as Ambassador to Nepal in December, 2019.

_J4A0531.jpg

_J4A0547.JPG

