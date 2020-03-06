2,241 new cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide, bringing total to 95,333

A total of 143 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on the Chinese mainland as of midnight on Thursday, with 30 more deaths, according to China's National Health Commission.

Up to 2,241 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the globe as of Thursday, bringing the total count to 95,333, according to the latest official data by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Five countries, territories and areas reported COVID-19 cases for the first time in the past 24 hours.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of implementing a comprehensive approach to mitigate the impact of the virus in a briefing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 80,552, while the cumulative death toll is now at 3,042.

On the same day, Chinese health authorities said 1,681 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 53,726.

Agencies