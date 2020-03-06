2,241 new cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide, bringing total to 95,333

2,241 new cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide, bringing total to 95,333

March 6, 2020, 7:57 a.m.

A total of 143 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on the Chinese mainland as of midnight on Thursday, with 30 more deaths, according to China's National Health Commission.

Up to 2,241 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the globe as of Thursday, bringing the total count to 95,333, according to the latest official data by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Five countries, territories and areas reported COVID-19 cases for the first time in the past 24 hours.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of implementing a comprehensive approach to mitigate the impact of the virus in a briefing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 80,552, while the cumulative death toll is now at 3,042.

On the same day, Chinese health authorities said 1,681 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 53,726.

Agencies

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Deputy PM Pokhrel
Mar 06, 2020
Ruling Party MP To Table A Resolution In HoR Demanding Withdrawal Of Indian Army From Kalapani
Mar 06, 2020
Miss World Toni-Ann Singh Arrives Nepal
Mar 06, 2020
Four Persons Discharged From Hospital After Negative Test On Novel Coronavirus
Mar 06, 2020
Iran's Khamenei Asks India To Stop Attacks On Muslims
Mar 06, 2020

More on Health

Four Persons Discharged From Hospital After Negative Test On Novel Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
10 Things You Can Do To Prevent COVID-19: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
South-East Asia Region Confirms More COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Prime Minister Oli's Kidney Transplant Completes Successfully By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
TIA Health Desk Suspects Nepali Citizen With Novel Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Coronavirus Spread To More Countries, WHO Says Understanding On Virus Is Growing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Deputy PM Pokhrel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2020
Ruling Party MP To Table A Resolution In HoR Demanding Withdrawal Of Indian Army From Kalapani By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2020
Miss World Toni-Ann Singh Arrives Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2020
Iran's Khamenei Asks India To Stop Attacks On Muslims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2020
Partly To Generally Cloudy Likely To See Gusty Winds And Lightning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2020
Supreme Court Started Hearing Petitions Against Cutting Trees In Nijgadh And Building Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75