A Middle Aged Woman Injured In Acid Attack

March 8, 2020, 5:28 p.m.

A middle aged women sustained injury injured after her neighbor hurled acid at her. Fifty-one year old Baidam Devi Gupta, a resident Chanute Ward No 1 of Maharajgunj Municipality Kapilvastu, is now admitted to Universal Medical College Bhairawa for further treatment.

According to a police inspector of Chandrauta Ward Police Office Dipesh Kharel, her condition is normal as the acid burn her forehead and some part of bodies. Her neighbor Hari Narayan Barai hurled acid at Gupta following disputes over cricket bat.

Barai is running Motor Battery Maintenance shop. Along with Barai, police also recovered five liters of acid from his shop. Police charged him on attempted murder case.

