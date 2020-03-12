Nepal Speeds Up Efforts Against Coronavirus

Nepal Speeds Up Efforts Against Coronavirus

March 12, 2020, 9:23 a.m.

Director General of Department of Health Services Mahendra Shrestha said that Nepal needs to be vigilant from the Nepalese migrant returning from different parts of the region particularly from Korea.

“As virus is widely spreading in Korea and migrant Nepali are returning from there, Nepal is under a high risk possibility of spreading the disease,” said Shrestha.

“We have to monitor, isolate and put them in self quarantine migrant returnee. We are unable to say migrant Nepali not to return home,” said Shrestha. “We have started check up of the passengers at domestic airports also,” said Shrestha.

In a regular meeting, Director General Shrestha said that the government is now monitoring the migrant Nepali requesting them to report health offices in case of high fever, cough and cold.

Out of 119 border points, Nepal has established health check posts in 41 border points. Head of Epidemiology Control Division Hemant Ojha said Nepali is safe till now.

“Nepal needs to take further precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus,” said Ojha.

