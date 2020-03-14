Partly Cloudy In Central And Western Region And Mostly Cloudy In East

A Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir and its impact is across Nepal. There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the eastern region, partly to generally cloudy in the central and western regions.

A trough from this circulation is extending up to Bihar across Uttar Pradesh close to Nepal border, According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is possible at some places in the country there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.