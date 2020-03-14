Partly Cloudy In Central And Western Region And Mostly Cloudy In East

Partly Cloudy In Central And Western Region And Mostly Cloudy In East

March 14, 2020, 7:10 a.m.

A Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir and its impact is across Nepal. There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the eastern region, partly to generally cloudy in the central and western regions.

A trough from this circulation is extending up to Bihar across Uttar Pradesh close to Nepal border, According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is possible at some places in the country there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coronavirus Epidemic Is Putting Up To 50 Million Jobs At risk
Mar 14, 2020
WHO Says Europe Now Epicenter of COVID-19 Outbreak – WHO
Mar 14, 2020
President Trump Declares National Emergency To Deal Coronavirus Crisis
Mar 14, 2020
Premier League And EFL Suspended in England - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Halt Games
Mar 13, 2020
PM Oli Discharges From TUTH Hospital
Mar 13, 2020

More on Weather

Thunderstorm Are Likely To Occur In Western And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Generally Cloudy With Brief Rain And Thundershowers In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Generally Cloudy In Rest Of Nepal Brief Rain In West By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
A Fresh Wave Of Western Disturbance To Bring Rain In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Cloudy In The East And Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Coronavirus Epidemic Is Putting Up To 50 Million Jobs At risk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2020
WHO Says Europe Now Epicenter of COVID-19 Outbreak – WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2020
President Trump Declares National Emergency To Deal Coronavirus Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2020
Premier League And EFL Suspended in England - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Halt Games By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2020
PM Oli Discharges From TUTH Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2020
PM Oli Welcomes The Proposal To Revive SAARC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-Aprl.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75