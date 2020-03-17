ZONTA CLUB KATHMANDU Honoring Woman

As women all over the world, Nepali women are also taking the lead. Not only in politics, women are now jumping in the work areas which used to be occupied by males.

Recognizing dedication and commitment of women in challenging the tradition, Zonta Club Kathmndu honored eight inspirational women, celebrating its annual Yellow Rose Day 2020 on March 8. It honored eight Nepali Inspirational and Courageous Women for their achievements regardless of their circumstances.

Chairman of Jyoti Group Padma Jyoti, president of Hotel Association Nepal and immediate past president of Zonta Club Shreejana Rana and Chief Executive Officer of Nabil Bank Anil Keshari Shah distributed the awards to the winners.

The awardees shared their journeys of how they succeeded in breaking the glass ceiling. Sharing and rejoicing the stories of such empowering women have undoubtedly made a difference in society and serve as an immense source of encouragement to all the women in the country.

During the program, president Meera Jyoti highlighted the importance of Yellow Rose Day 2020.

Zonta Club Kathmandu award winner included AIG Dr. Asha Singh of Nepal Police Princess who received Helen Shah Inspirational Women of the Year award and Aayushi KC, CEO, Khaalisisi, Amar Rana Game Changer Award.

Similarly, Prashna Bhattarai received Jyoti Scholarship Award 2020 for Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship and Tsering Dikey Lama secured Women in Technology Jyoti Scholarship Award 2020.

Likewise, the Zonta Club of Kathmandu awarded Rs. 25,000 each to four other women under the title of Inspirational Women as an appreciation for their extraordinary work that has helped to shape the attitude of the society towards women.

Supported by Nabil Bank, the award given to them for their work inspires and working against the odds. These women are working in sectors that are traditionally male-dominated. It was an honor to recognize and appreciate these women who are unsung heroes in their genre of work.

Those winning the cash award included Laxmi Napit, Barber, Saraswoti Suwal Mechanic, Harmita Shrestha – Sajha Bus Driver and Mandhira Bhandari – Electrician.

Sunny Rauniyar Pradhan’s beautiful song called “Khulla Aakash” complimented the theme of the day and added further delight to the event.

Zonta International, founded in 1919, is a leading global organization of professionals, empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. It envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, women have access to all resources, are represented in decision making positions on an equal basis with men and no women live in fear of violence.

Under the umbrella of Zonta International, the Zonta Club of Kathmandu was established in 2012. It is a legally registered NGO in Kathmandu and has been working on the advancement of the status of women with the objective to improve the economic, education, health, and issues related to youth and violence against women at the national and local levels through service and advocacy. Nepal is the 64th country to be officially chartered.

Zonta Club Kathmandu’s programs include adult literacy for women, advocacy on ending child marriage and awareness on women's entitlement, self-defense training for girls, education supplies and skill development training for women prison inmates, 16 Days of Activism against Violence against Women (VAW), sanitation project - building toilets, distributing cycles to girls and women, easing their commute to educational institutions, etc. This biennium (2018-2020) is the Centennial Biennium of Zonta. To mark 100 years of Zonta, Zonta Club Kathmandu is committed to continue and strengthen initiatives for wider impact.