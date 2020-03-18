China To Provide Nepal All Necessary Medicines And Support To Fight Against Coronavirus

China has assured Nepal that it will provide all necessary support to Nepal to fight against COVID-19. Chinese government requested Nepal to provide lists of necessary equipments, medicines and medical safeguards through Embassy of China in Nepal.

As Nepal is in pressure on how to deal possible outbreak of coronavirus, Chinese government has shown its interest. In its letter China asked Does Nepal need mask medical suppliers with medical team or anything else. China is ready to provide all support. Coordinator of High-level Committee Ishwor Pokharel said that Nepal is discussing with China on possible support.

He said that China and India both the neighbors have shown eagerness to support Nepal. Pokharel said that Nepal is capable to fight against coronavirus with the support from both of our neighbors.