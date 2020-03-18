US Embassy In Kathamndu Closed Visa Services

Following the global spread of COVID-19, United States Embassy in Nepal announced cancelling appointments for routine Diversity Visa and non-immigrant visa from Tuesday.
According to American Embassy in Nepal, the routine visa services have been halted indefinitely until further notice.“We will resume as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time,” the embassy stated in its notice
The embassy has provided guidelines for emergency appointments in case of urgent matters.
