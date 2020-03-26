Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of Nepal

Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of Nepal

March 26, 2020, 8:54 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions, mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Brief rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions. Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. This weather system may bring some rains in hills of western region.

