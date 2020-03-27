Kantipur Media Suspends All Its Publication

Kantipur Media Group has suspended all its publications indefinitely due to spread of coronavirus. “We have decided to suspend publication and distribution of The Kathmandu Post, Kantipur, Nepal, Nari and Saptahik for a few days, beginning Saturday,” said in its Special note from the publisher The Kathmandu Post. “We have decided to suspend publication and distribution of The Kathmandu Post, Kantipur, Nepal, Nari and Saptahik for a few days, beginning Saturday..

“The Covid-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm, and it has made its way to Nepal. Though the virus has not spread in Nepal on as large a scale as it has in other countries, we are well aware that it could quickly turn into a large crisis. In light of the current situation, Kantipur Media Group, which has always been at the forefront of journalism for the people, has taken some crucial decisions that we would like to share with our readers.”

“We will follow the unfolding circumstances on a daily basis and whenever the situation eases, our publications will reach your doorsteps and the nearest newsstands. Our regular subscribers will have their subscription period extended accordingly, “writes Chairman of Publication Kailash Shiroyia.