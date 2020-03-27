Kantipur Media Suspends All Its Publication

Kantipur Media Suspends All Its Publication

March 27, 2020, 2:13 p.m.

Kantipur Media Group has suspended all its publications indefinitely due to spread of coronavirus. “We have decided to suspend publication and distribution of The Kathmandu Post, Kantipur, Nepal, Nari and Saptahik for a few days, beginning Saturday,” said in its Special note from the publisher The Kathmandu Post. “We have decided to suspend publication and distribution of The Kathmandu Post, Kantipur, Nepal, Nari and Saptahik for a few days, beginning Saturday..

“The Covid-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm, and it has made its way to Nepal. Though the virus has not spread in Nepal on as large a scale as it has in other countries, we are well aware that it could quickly turn into a large crisis. In light of the current situation, Kantipur Media Group, which has always been at the forefront of journalism for the people, has taken some crucial decisions that we would like to share with our readers.”

“We will follow the unfolding circumstances on a daily basis and whenever the situation eases, our publications will reach your doorsteps and the nearest newsstands. Our regular subscribers will have their subscription period extended accordingly, “writes Chairman of Publication Kailash Shiroyia.

knitpur.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli's Health Normal, Discharged From Hospital
Mar 27, 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Mar 27, 2020
Yeti's Airlines Rescues 58 Foreigners From Pokhara
Mar 27, 2020
Nepal Has Fourth Case of Coronavirus Infection
Mar 27, 2020
KOICA Sets Up A Quarantine Facility At The Nuwakot Hospital
Mar 27, 2020

More on News

PM Oli's Health Normal, Discharged From Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
Yeti's Airlines Rescues 58 Foreigners From Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
KOICA Sets Up A Quarantine Facility At The Nuwakot Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 5 minutes ago
A Special Qatar Airlines Plane Took Off From Nepal With 300 Foreigners By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 36 minutes ago
PM Oli Issues Four Points Assurance To Medical Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 24 minutes ago
Nepal Open Tatopani And Rasuwagadhi Border With China To Carry Goods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
Nepal Has Fourth Case of Coronavirus Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
President Trump Hails China For Handling COVID-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
China's Coronavirus Test Kits Have Proven Records Of High-Quality: Chinese Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
China Suspends Foreigners Entry Due To Corona Virus Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
Pangolins Do Host Viruses Similar To SARS-CoV-2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75