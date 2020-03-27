PM Oli Issues Four Points Assurance To Medical Workers

PM Oli Issues Four Points Assurance To Medical Workers

March 27, 2020, 7:44 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has appealed to everyone to unite to combat the humanitarian crisis created by the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the doctors and health professionals through social media, he called on all to come together to overcome the unprecedented crisis.

"Let's conduct testing and treatment through wise use of pieces of equipment we have at our hands at present." The PM tweeted on Thursday. "The equipment requested by doctors and health professionals will be made available shortly. Have patience."

