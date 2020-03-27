UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

March 27, 2020, 9:39 p.m.

Spain reports 769 new deaths, US passes China in number of cases, while COVID-19 deaths globally pass 25,000.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The announcement on Friday came as Spain recorded 769 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country due to the coronavirus to 4,858.

Meanwhile, the United States now has more coronavirus cases than any other country with more than 86,000 infections, according to Johns Hopkins University, pushing the total numbers worldwide to more than 553,000.

More than 127,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19, while more than 25,000 people have died, including 1,288 in the US. Italy has the highest death toll with more than 8,200 deaths.

President Donald Trump has criticised the General Motors company and cited the Defense Production Act after saying the automaker reduced the number of ventilators it said it could provide to hospitals struggling to care for patients ill with coronavirus.

"As usual with 'this' General Motors, things just never seem to work out," Trump said on Twitter. "They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed ventilators, 'very quickly'. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar."

In another tweet, the president added: "General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!!"

