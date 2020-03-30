PM Modi Apologies For 'Inconvenience'

Amid the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the decision to impose a lockdown was necessary as the "fight against COVID-19 is a life and death battle".

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said that coronavirus is bent on killing people therefore entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate it. The Prime Minister said that coronavirus must be dealt with at the very beginning and all of India is doing that.

"It is possible that many are annoyed with me for confinement in their homes. I fully understand your situation; I can feel what you are going through. But in order to battle coronavirus in country of 130 crore people such as India, there was no other option," PM Modi said, as quoted by All India Radio.

Urging the countrymen to follow the lockdown, PM Modi said that people need to show courage and resolve and follow the "Lakshman Rekha" for the next few days more. He went on to say that some people feel that by complying with lockdown they are helping others but it is a 'misconception'.

"I understand that no one wants to break rules deliberately, but there are some people who are doing so. To them, I will say that if they don’t follow this lockdown, it will be difficult to protect ourselves from the danger of coronavirus," PM Modi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Thanking the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for providing services during the lockdown, PM Modi called them India's 'front-line' soldiers in fight against coronavirus and said that their scarifice reminds him of ancient Hindu saga -- 'Acharya Charak'.

He also thanked the e-commerce companies and bank officials for continuing to provide their services to the nation during this 'tough time'.

"We are able to fight a battle on such a massive scale, only on account of the zeal and grit of frontline warriors like you," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, however, expressed his disappointment that several people, under lockdown, are being ill-treated and urged countrymen to behave with them responsibly, saying people need to be sensitive and understanding.

He also highlighted the importance of social distancing, calling it the 'most-effective' way of fighting against coronavirus. However, PM Modi said that social distancing does not mean ending social interaction and asked people to give new lease of life to all your existing social relationships.

"I also saw on social media, that many people took out musical instruments like table and Veena that were lying unused for years– and started practising on them. You too can do that. That will not only give you the joy of music," he noted.

While ending his address to the nation, PM Modi said that steps being taken by the people to stop the spread of coronavirus and the efforts that the government is currently making, will ensure that India conquers this pandemic.

"We will meet in Mann Ki Baat again next month. By then we should have overcome this crisis – with this hope, and this wish, I thank you all," he said.

