Weather Forecast March 31: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions

Western disturbance is seen over Iran and adjoining Afghanistan. There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

During the night, there will be generally to mostly cloudy in the western region and partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions, mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central hilly regions. There are also chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.