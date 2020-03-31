Weather Forecast March 31: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions

Weather Forecast March 31: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions

March 31, 2020, 6:28 a.m.

Western disturbance is seen over Iran and adjoining Afghanistan. There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

During the night, there will be generally to mostly cloudy in the western region and partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions, mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central hilly regions. There are also chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Tested 993 Suspected Cases Till Monday
Mar 31, 2020
Who Calls Developed Nations To Help Low To Middle-Income Countries To Fight COVID-19
Mar 31, 2020
Trumps Announces Tougher Coronavirus Guidelines for US
Mar 31, 2020
Bhutan Announces Lockdown With Fourth Coronavirus Positive Cases
Mar 31, 2020
Tokyo Olympics To Start From July 23,2021
Mar 31, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast March 30: Partly Cloudy In Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast March 29: Fair Weather In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast March 28: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
A Fresh Western Disturbance Is Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 25: Brief Rains Or Thundershowers In A Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

The Local Effects And Security Response To Coronavirus By Binoj Basnyat Mar 31, 2020
Nepal Tested 993 Suspected Cases Till Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Who Calls Developed Nations To Help Low To Middle-Income Countries To Fight COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Trumps Announces Tougher Coronavirus Guidelines for US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Bhutan Announces Lockdown With Fourth Coronavirus Positive Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Tokyo Olympics To Start From July 23,2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75