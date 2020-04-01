Nepal Suspends Domestic Flights Till April 15

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has informed the domestic airline companies that entire domestic airport will be shut down till April 15. The government has already bared international flights till April 15.
This decision indicates the possibility of extending lockdown for one more week or till April 5. The current lockdown will end on 7 April.
