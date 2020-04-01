Nepal Suspends Domestic Flights Till April 15

Nepal Suspends Domestic Flights Till April 15

April 1, 2020, 9:46 a.m.

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has informed the domestic airline companies that entire domestic airport will be shut down till April 15. The government has already bared international flights till April 15.

This decision indicates the possibility of extending lockdown for one more week or till April 5. The current lockdown will end on 7 April.

Japan's Fujifilm Starts Avigan Trial To Treat Coronavirus
Apr 01, 2020
UN Chief Says Coronavirus Could Trigger Conflicts Around The World
Apr 01, 2020
Kumari Bank To Donate Rs. 7 Million To Coronavirus Prevention National Trust
Apr 01, 2020
Nepali Embassy In London To Open All Days
Apr 01, 2020
Coronavirus Virus Death Toll Passes 40,000
Apr 01, 2020

