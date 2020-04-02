China’s BGI Group Supplied Test Kits To India, Japan and Brunei

China's BGI Group, a leading private genome sequencing company, has sent coronavirus detection kits to about 310,000 people in 26 countries and regions, including Brunei, India and Japan.

Many Chinese test kits companies have been distributing their kits to other major countries plagued by the virus. According to The Global Times, the company is planning to send more to Europe. China's test kits, which have been upgraded generations to avoid the previous incidence of false-negative results, as also used in other countries, and have been effective.

Nanjing-based Vazyme Biotech Company has developed a high-sensitivity RT-qPCR reagent that could accurately identify whether the virus was the COVID-19 to reduce misdiagnosis, and since January 21, the company has provided a million test kits and two million raw parts for the test kits for hospitals and test kits manufacturers nationwide, Zhang Guoyang, human resources director of the company, told the Global Times.

According to Global Times, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Friday that China provides 341,600 nucleic acid reagent test kits every day, which could fully meet the demand.