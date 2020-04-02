NAC Aircraft To Bring Medical Equipment For Private Parties

Nepal Airlines Corporation, Airbus (A330-200) is brining necessary medical equipment from Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong Province in China, to bring necessary medical equipment.

The aircraft will arrive tonight.

Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) General Manger Devendra KC was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying that the chartered plane would carry the medical equipment as ordered by the Ministry of Health and Population in an effort contain the possible outbreak of COVID-19.

The aircraft is scheduled to return to Kathmandu tonight. The NAC’s another aircraft departed for Australia carrying a total of 257 stranded passengers, including Australians and New Zealanders will also return to Kathmandu today.