Weather Forecast For April 5: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country

The Western disturbance is gradually moving eastwards. However, Western Disturbance and local system has partial effect across Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There will be Isolated rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions.

There will mainly fair throughout the country tonight. Indian weather website Skymet says another Western disturbance will affect the western Himalayas around the night of April 5th.