No New Cases Of Coronavirus Infection In Nepal On Sunday

The Ministry of Health and Population said that there is no corornaviru infection case today. Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Dr Bikas Devkota has said that the Ministry has directed all concerned to take rapid test of all the persons entered in Nepal From April 14. As per the direction of cabinet, the Ministry has already mobilized necessary technical team to different parts of Nepal. He said that the team will move to all the provinces.

Nepal has nine positive case one persons have been tested positive to the disease. A total of 1529 tests were conducted so far in National Public Health Laboratory. In addition to the National Public Health Laboratory, the test had begun from Dhangadhi, Pokhara, Dharan, Hetauda, Janakpur and Surkhet and Chitwan said Spokesperson Dr Devkota. He said that the test will begin in Butwal from tomorrow.

Currently, 101 patients are receiving treatment at isolation- 15 in the federal capital and others outside the federal capital. All of those tested positive have normal health till date, the Ministry made it clear.

According to him, 2766 complaints were addressed by the two call centres. In the mobile app, 8097 persons reported their problems. Among them, 150 are in red zone.