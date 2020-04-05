Weather Forecast For April 5: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

April 5, 2020, 7:01 a.m.

Western disturbance and local cyclonic cycle has partial impacts across Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair throughout the country but becoming partly cloudy in the hilly regions towards afternoon. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

