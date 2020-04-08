NC Leader Deuba Expresses Full Support To Government In Its Fight Against Coronavirus

April 8, 2020, 9:32 a.m.

Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba expressed his commitment that it would fully support the government in its fight against coronavirus.

After conducting a meeting of the office-bearers of the party at his residence in Budanilkantha, president Deuba, however, said that the government failed to make necessary preparations to fight against the crisis even though it got enough time.

After the meeting, he said that the Nepali Congress would help the government on the humanitarian ground. The party urged the government to expand the testing as the COVID-19 entered the second phase in the country.

The meeting also urged all the health workers to continue their work and the government to provide essential materials to the health workers.

The party also urged one and all to stand against COVID-19 and support the lockdown which was imposed to avert a big crisis.

The party also pressed the government to bring all the Nepalis stranded along Nepal-India border home and keep them in quarantine.

