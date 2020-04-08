Weather Forecast For April 8 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the central and western hilly regions.

Similarly, three will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with western hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions tonight.

The division said that there is partial effect of western disturbance and local cyclonic circulation.

Skymet weather forecast that the western disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining areas. Another Western disturbance is over North Afghanistan. An induced cyclonic circulation is over Central Pakistan.