Thunderstorm And Lightening To Occur Some Parts Of Central And Eastern Region

Western disturbance and local cyclonic circulation have partial effect in Nepal. There will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the eastern and central hilly regions towards afternoon/late afternoon.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the western hilly region towards late night.

Western disturbances over Jammu and Kashmir and another Western disturbance is seen over north Afghanistan and Pakistan. These two system will impact the weather system of Nepal next few days.