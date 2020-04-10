COVID-19: Nepal Tested 3524 Coronavirus Sample By Friday

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has said that it has tested the samples 3,524 samples till Friday for the diagnosis of COVID- 19. Today alone 630 cases tested in Kathmandu. Now over 800 samples are running.

Speaking at the regular media briefing on Friday, spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikash Devkota said that 3,524 specimens of coronavirus suspects had been tested as of Friday. Friday alone, 630 swab samples tested in 24 hours. According to him, there were 401 reports of the sample test in Kathmandu and 229 outside Kathmandu.

Nepal has nine infections and one has left following treatment. Currently, 8 patients are going under treatment those include 2 each in Teku and Baglung and 4 in Seti Hospital Dhangadhi.

In consecutive six days, the infection was not found in any of the reports. A team of Nepal Army and Epidemiology Division Kathmandu collected swab collection of 336 in Kailali and 136 in Kanchanpur.

Dr. Devkota informed that Ministry has already dispatched 5000 each Rapid Diagnostic Test Kit to Seven Provinces to test people currently in quarantine.

According to Dr. Devkota, the entire test carried out for the past four days have come negative for COVID-19. Likewise, 198 samples of Kailali and Kanchanpur have taken through the Rapid Diagnostic Test have already arrived in Kathmandu.

Dr. Devkota said that the specimen collection of coronavirus suspected from Dadeldhura and Darchula arrive in Kathmandu. “We have collected more than 500 samples from these two districts,” said Dr. Devkota. He said that 802 samples collected from Achham, Jumla and Surkhet districts have already tested at NPHL.

As per the details entered in the mobile application and website of MoHP, 180 returnees were in the red zone meaning they could be COVID-19 suspects. The tracing of all those suspects is going on, said Dr. Devkota.

He said 125 people were undergoing treatment in isolation wards in various hospitals, of which 15 were undergoing treatment in Kathmandu.

Dr. Devkota informed that 8660 foreign returnees are in quarantine across the country as of Friday and 25556 in self-quarantine. The district-level COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre has been set up in all the districts for combating the crisis triggered by coronavirus infection, said Dr. Devkota.