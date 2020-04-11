Weather Forecast For April 11: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country however Chances of becoming generally cloudy. There will be cloudy in far-west, Karnali and Gandaki province. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight as well. Western disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining area. The induced cyclonic circulation is over Central Pakistan.