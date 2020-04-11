Weather Forecast For April 11: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 11: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal

April 11, 2020, 7:01 a.m.

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country however Chances of becoming generally cloudy. There will be cloudy in far-west, Karnali and Gandaki province. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight as well. Western disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining area. The induced cyclonic circulation is over Central Pakistan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Seeks Support Of Development Partners To Fight Against COVID-19
Apr 11, 2020
Apple And Google Team Up To Contact Trace Covid-19
Apr 11, 2020
WHO Director-General Suggests To Continue Strict Lockdown To Prevent Death
Apr 11, 2020
Southwest Monsoon 2020: Monsoon To Land Within 40 Days
Apr 11, 2020
COVID-19: Nepal Tested 3524 Coronavirus Sample By Friday
Apr 10, 2020

More on Weather

Southwest Monsoon 2020: Monsoon To Land Within 40 Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Weather Forecasting April 10: Partly Cloudy In Hill Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Thunderstorm And Lightening To Occur Some Parts Of Central And Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast for April 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Seeks Support Of Development Partners To Fight Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2020
Apple And Google Team Up To Contact Trace Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2020
WHO Director-General Suggests To Continue Strict Lockdown To Prevent Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2020
COVID-19: Nepal Tested 3524 Coronavirus Sample By Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2020
Constitutional Legal System In Nepal Before Padma Shamsher's Time By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Apr 10, 2020
Prime Minister Oli Thanks Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi For Supplying Essential Medicines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75