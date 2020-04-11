WHO Director-General Suggests To Continue Strict Lockdown To Prevent Death

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Suggests To Continue Strict Lockdown To Prevent Death

April 11, 2020, 7:51 a.m.

The number of cases worldwide is now close to 1.7 million, including almost 500,000 in the US. Patients who have recovered also increased to more than 376,000.

The worldwide death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 102,000 early on Saturday with the United States expected to overtake Italy in the grim position as the country with the highest number of fatalities.

According to the latest Johns Hopkins University tally, Italy has registered at least 18,800 deaths, but the number of new patients who have died has decreased, while the US has recorded about 18,700 fatalities, about 2,000 more than the previous day.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there has been "a welcome slowing" of infections in the past week in some of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, such as Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

But Tedros also warned of "an alarming acceleration" in rural areas of Africa. He appealed for support, saying the WHO anticipates severe hardships for already overstretched health systems.

As this developed, the World Health Organization urged caution to countries that are considering the easing of restrictions on the coronavirus lockdown in the coming days and weeks.

"The way down could be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Ryan said the country may have to scale up testing, isolation and other measures to push down infections.

Saturday marks one month since the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Sources: Aljazeera and NHK

