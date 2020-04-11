Yeti Group Provides Rs.10 Million To COVID-19 Infection Prevention, Control And Treatment Fund

Yeti Group Provides Rs.10 Million To COVID-19 Infection Prevention, Control And Treatment Fund

April 11, 2020, 1:06 p.m.

The promoters of the Yeti Group, on behalf of it’s companies and employees, have contributed Nepalese Rupees 10 Million to the COVID-19 Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund to assist our government in the procurement of testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers and other materials required in the testing, quarantining and treatment of COVID-19 patients

Sonam Sherpa, Chairman of Yeti Group, handed over a cheque of NPR 10 million for the Coronavirus Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund, initiated by Prime Minister K.P. Oli.

Like the rest of the world, Nepal has also been severely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Government of Nepal is trying all possible measures to control and minimize the risk of it’s spread. The Yeti Group, as a national business group are sensitive to the disastrous effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our Nepali citizens. We understand that it is our responsibility to support and work in cooperation with the Nepal Government during these difficult times.

“The country is under a lockdown, and almost all businesses have come to a standstill. Despite also being severely affected by the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Yeti Group will always stand strong and do what it can to support Nepal and our people. We are hopeful that this humble token of support will help to some extent our nation in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak in Nepal,” said in a press release.

