Nepal Confirms 2 More COVID-19 Cases, Conducts 10982 Covid-19 test

Dr. Bikash Devkota, Spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP,) has confirmed detection of two new positive cases for the COVID-19. With this, total number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal has reached 14.

Dr. Devkota, Spokesperson of MoHP, in the daily briefing said that two new positive cases of the virus were confirmed today.

Dr. Devkota also said that 10982 samples were tested so far till Monday. Out of them, 5691 tested through PCR and 5291 Rapid Diagnostic Kit. He also informed that test of coronavirus started in 52 districts through rapid test. There are 7166 in quarantine throughout the country and 103 in isolation ward including 9 in Kathmandu and 94 in outside valley.

According to Dr. Devkota, a 65-year old woman of Lamkichuha Municipality, Kailali and a 19-year old male of Rautahat had tested positive for the virus.

The 65-year old woman used to sell tea at Birgunj border. After she got stranded in Birgunj due to the lockdown, she, along with 16 others was sent to Kailali by the help of local administration on March 30.

They were kept in quarantine at Lamki Multi-purpose Campus, Kailali.

As the virus was not detected in Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT), she was sent back to her home, after completion of quarantine period.

But as she tested positive for the virus through PCR method, preparations are going on to quarantine 16 others again, who were quarantined with the patient on March 30.