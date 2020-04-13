Prime Minister Oli Calls For Unity To Defeat Coronavirus

Prime Minister KP Sharma has announced that he will not take his salary till the end of coronavirus pandemic in Nepal. Addressing the nation through video on Nepal’s New Year, Prime Minister Oli wished for peace and happiness of the people.

In his message, Prime Minister Oli said that he expects the support, solidarity and unity from all the sides to defeat Covid-19 pandemic. He also stressed for the coordination among all to win over the war against the pandemic.

He said he will decide how long current lockdown will be imposed with the consultation of experts and province. “The lockdown will depend on the state of coronavirus infections within the country, “said PM Oli. He urged people to strictly enforce the lockdown in their jurisdiction.

Prime Minister Oli also said there was no alternative to maintaining social distance to contain the spread of the pandemic. He said the government was effectively and successfully doing its job to contain the deadly virus and the public should not be misled by rumors. The PM said there was no need for anybody to give the impression that they were issuing directives to the government during the lockdown to deal with the pandemic.