Prime Minister Oli Calls For Unity To Defeat Coronavirus

Prime Minister Oli Calls For Unity To Defeat Coronavirus

April 13, 2020, 12:43 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma has announced that he will not take his salary till the end of coronavirus pandemic in Nepal. Addressing the nation through video on Nepal’s New Year, Prime Minister Oli wished for peace and happiness of the people.

In his message, Prime Minister Oli said that he expects the support, solidarity and unity from all the sides to defeat Covid-19 pandemic. He also stressed for the coordination among all to win over the war against the pandemic.

He said he will decide how long current lockdown will be imposed with the consultation of experts and province. “The lockdown will depend on the state of coronavirus infections within the country, “said PM Oli. He urged people to strictly enforce the lockdown in their jurisdiction.

Prime Minister Oli also said there was no alternative to maintaining social distance to contain the spread of the pandemic. He said the government was effectively and successfully doing its job to contain the deadly virus and the public should not be misled by rumors. The PM said there was no need for anybody to give the impression that they were issuing directives to the government during the lockdown to deal with the pandemic.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Municipality Donates Medical Supplies To Nepal
Apr 13, 2020
Province-2 Tightens Lockdown
Apr 13, 2020
Slowing Death Rates Provide Some Hope
Apr 13, 2020
President Bhaandari, PM Oli, NCP Leader Prachanda and NC Leader Wish For Happiness
Apr 13, 2020
Boris Johnson: 'It could have gone either way'
Apr 13, 2020

More on News

Chinese Municipality Donates Medical Supplies To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Province-2 Tightens Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
President Bhaandari, PM Oli, NCP Leader Prachanda and NC Leader Wish For Happiness By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Former King Gyanendra Calls For Unity And Solidarity Among All Nepalese To Fight Against Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
14 Nepali Dead, 665 Infected By COVID-19 Abroad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 58 minutes ago
Three Indian Citizens Infected Covid-19 In Birgunj, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

COVID-19 And Nepalese Migrant Workers at Nepal-India Border By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Apr 13, 2020
Slowing Death Rates Provide Some Hope By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020
Boris Johnson: 'It could have gone either way' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020
Nepal’s New Year 2077 Begins Today Under A Nationwide Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020
Weather Forecast April 13 Across India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Contributes Rs 10 Million To Government COVID–19 Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75