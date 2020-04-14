Nepal Extends Lockdown Till April 27

Nepal Extends Lockdown Till April 27

April 14, 2020, 6:25 p.m.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli held at Prime Minister's official residence, Baluwatar, has extended the lockdown till April 27.

According to Surya Thapa, Press Advisor of the PM,the meeting also decided to seal the borders till April 30 to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, informed

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

