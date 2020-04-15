Two Nepalis Returned From Nijamuddin Markaz In Delhi Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two Nepalis Returned From Nijamuddin Markaz In Delhi Test Positive For Coronavirus

April 15, 2020, 9:47 a.m.

Two people who returned home from Nijamuddin Markaz in Delhi, India have tested positive for coronavirus after undergoing the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) Saptari reports RSS.

Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital Rajbiraj 's senior consultant Dr Ranjit Jha said the samples of the two persons tested positive for coronavirus when tested through the RDT kit on Tuesday night.

RDT was conducted on the samples collected from seven people who had returned from Delhi, India after participating in a religious assembly organised by the Tabligi Jamaat and of them, two have tested positive. Among the seven people, three are from Khadag Municipality while one each is from Agnisair, Krishna Sawarana, Bishnupur and Tilathi Koiladi rural municipalities.

One person each from Khadag Municipality and Tilathikoiladi among them has tested positive in the RDT, said Hospital's medical superintendent Dr Chuman Lal Das.

Although they said it has been 32 days since they returned from Delhi after participating in the Nijamuddin Markaz, the locals said they returned only on March 24. They had stayed at their home in Saptari.

The two people testing positive for COVID-19 have been kept in isolation at the Hospital in Rajbiraj.

The Hospital has send the throat swab samples collected from all the seven Markaz-returnees to the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences Dharan on Tuesday night itself for further tests. The remaining five have been sent to quarantine at Khadag Municipality.

