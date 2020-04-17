Fourteen Tested Coronavirus Positive In Nepal, Eight Indian Citizen Linked With New Delhi’s Nizamuddin Mosque

Fourteen people confirmed positive today. This is the single highest infection in Nepal in one day. According to Deshsanchar, 12 persons from Udayapur District and 2 from Chitwan district infected positive.

It is reported that they returned from Nizamuddin Markaz Mosque of New Delhi, two weeks ago. After PCR test in Biratnagar, they tested positive

All 12 infected in Udayapur district are male aged ranges from 20 to 40 years old. Those infected in Chitwan are 63 years old woman and 27 years old male.

According to Deshsanchar, out of 12 infected in Udayapur 8 are Indian citizens. They were hiding in local Mosque. After a tip off from local resident, police raid the mosque and found 12 people inside the mosque including eight Indian.