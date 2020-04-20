Fifteen Indian Madarsa Students Found In Nepal Tested Negative

Fifteen Indian Madrasa students who had unlawfully entered Ekdara rural municipality-5 in Mahottari on April 14 amidst the nationwide lockdown have tested negative while undergoing Rapid Diagnostic Test(RDT) for coronavirus reports Rashtriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

Earlier, they were found covertly staying in their friend's home at Baheda of Ekdara-5 for days after crossing the border. The tests were conducted at Janakpur-based State Public Health Laboratory RSS.

The youths were residential students at Uttar Pradesh-based Madrasa and got struck at Sitamadhi, Bihar en route to their homes due to lockdown.

Then, they crossed the border to stay in their fellow's house at Baheda. Later, they were put in quarantine with the help of Mahottari District Administration Office and the local government.

According to Laboratory's lab technician Shambhu Kusahawa, their RDT reports indicated no development of antibody. Health condition of all is normal. They belong to a 13-18 age group.