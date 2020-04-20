India Eases Lockdown Rules From Today

Starting today, India is relaxing some lockdown rules. But this won’t apply to every state - some have already made it clear that they won’t ease because of rising infections reports BBC.

Agricultural businesses will be able to open. This includes dairy, aquaculture, tea, coffee and rubber plantations, as well as shops selling farming products - such as fertilisers or machinery.

Public works programs, which are a crucial source of employment for daily-wage earners, will also re-open, but under strict instructions to follow social distancing.

Trucks, trains and planes carrying cargo will also be allowed to operate.

Banks will also re-open, as will government centres distributing social security benefits and pensions. But none of these new rules will apply in virus hotspots, which will be marked by state governments.

Along with restrictions on both international and domestic travel, schools, colleges, malls, cinema halls and most businesses - except those providing essential services - will remain shut.