Covid-19 Cases Surge Past 18,500 In India As Death Toll Climbs To 590

April 21, 2020, 9:38 a.m.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has surged to 18,601 with over 14,700 active cases in the country. The death toll, meanwhile, has climbed to 590 in India. These are the latest figures by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reports India Today.

A person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rashtrapati Bhavan following which 125 families have been asked to remain in self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

India has so far recorded over 17,500 0positive cases of coronavirus while the death toll has climbed to 559 in the country. After trading below $0 for the first time ever, the US crude turning positive as oil prices rebounded on Tuesday.

The US has, meanwhile, recorded over 1,430 coronavirus-related deaths in the last past 24 hours. The UN General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus.

