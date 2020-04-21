Lockdown Violators Decline In Kathmandu Valley

Lockdown Violators Decline In Kathmandu Valley

April 21, 2020, 10:15 a.m.

Following the strict implementation by the police in coordination with local community and volunteers, the trend of defying the lockdown in Kathmandu has sharply declined.

The Rising Nepal reports that the number of people arrested for violating the lockdown in Kathmandu was found in a decreasing trend

According to the one week data (April 13 to 19), 2,993 people had defied the lockdown on April 13 (Baisakh 1) whereas only 1,233 had defied it on April 19.

Police have been providing the data of the lockdown violators in every 12 hours starting from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Deputy Inspector General and chief at MPO Bishwa Raj Pokhrel said.

On April 15, 3,267 people along with 774 women were nabbed for violating the lockdown, and it was the highest number of people nabbed on a single day of the week reports the daily quoting DIG Pokhrel.

According to the police, from April 13 to 19, police arrested 2,993, 2427, 3,267, 1,441, 1,841, and 1,233 people respectively in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ordinances Are Unconstitutional: Constitutional Expert
Apr 21, 2020
Covid-19 Cases Surge Past 18,500 In India As Death Toll Climbs To 590
Apr 21, 2020
Donald Trump To Order Suspension Of Immigration To US To Fight Coronavirus
Apr 21, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 2.47 Million: Johns Hopkins
Apr 21, 2020
Virus-finding Tests 'Core Tool': WHO chief
Apr 21, 2020

More on News

Ordinances Are Unconstitutional: Constitutional Expert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Covid-19 Cases Surge Past 18,500 In India As Death Toll Climbs To 590 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
UNFPA Hands Over PPE To Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 35 minutes ago
President Bhandari Issues Ordinance Relating To Political Parties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 28 minutes ago
Fifteen Indian Madarsa Students Found In Nepal Tested Negative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 44 minutes ago
Russians Tourists Taken Back To Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 56 minutes ago

The Latest

Donald Trump To Order Suspension Of Immigration To US To Fight Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 2.47 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Trump And Cuomo Display Different Ways To Lead During Coronavirus Pandemic By April Kim Apr 21, 2020
Virus-finding Tests 'Core Tool': WHO chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Oil Price Plunges Below Zero By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Weather Systems Across Nepal: Brief Rain And Thundershower By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75