Lockdown Violators Decline In Kathmandu Valley

Following the strict implementation by the police in coordination with local community and volunteers, the trend of defying the lockdown in Kathmandu has sharply declined.

The Rising Nepal reports that the number of people arrested for violating the lockdown in Kathmandu was found in a decreasing trend

According to the one week data (April 13 to 19), 2,993 people had defied the lockdown on April 13 (Baisakh 1) whereas only 1,233 had defied it on April 19.

Police have been providing the data of the lockdown violators in every 12 hours starting from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Deputy Inspector General and chief at MPO Bishwa Raj Pokhrel said.

On April 15, 3,267 people along with 774 women were nabbed for violating the lockdown, and it was the highest number of people nabbed on a single day of the week reports the daily quoting DIG Pokhrel.

According to the police, from April 13 to 19, police arrested 2,993, 2427, 3,267, 1,441, 1,841, and 1,233 people respectively in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts.