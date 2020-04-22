18 Nepalis Die In UK Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

April 22, 2020, 12:03 p.m.

The number of Nepalis dying due to COVID-19 in United Kingdom has so far reached 18. According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), The last one was 49-year-old Bijaya Gurung.

He died while under treatment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, according to Nanda Gurung, president of Redding Tamu Society. It is said Bijaya had died on Sunday but the Hospital informed this to his family members only after two days. He was hospitalised last week after complaining of respiratory problem.

Bijaya originally comes from Yangjakot, Pokhara in Nepal and had been living in Redding.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

