3 New Coronavirus Cases Added In Udayapur District Reaching 27 In Province 1

April 22, 2020, 7:24 p.m.

After three new cases of Covid-19 have been registered, the number of coronavirus cases reached to 27 in Triyogi Municipality of Udayapur District of Province 1. Following this the nationwide tally of coronavirus transmission has also gone to 45.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the swab taken from three people, whose samples had been sent to Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, have come out positive for the coronavirus today.

As they are now in quarantine in Udayapur, the efforts are underway to admit them in COVID-19 Hospital Biratnagar . According to Social Development Ministry of Province 1, the ages of three males are 24,60 and 72. There will be now 27 patients of COVID-19.

