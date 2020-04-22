Brief Rain, Thundershowers And Lightening To Occur Hills Of Nepal

Western disturbance and local wind is over Nepal. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of the eastern and central terai regions towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to the division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with hail/gusts is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions and at a few places of the eastern terai region tonight.