Brief Rain, Thundershowers And Lightening To Occur Hills Of Nepal

April 22, 2020, 7 a.m.

Western disturbance and local wind is over Nepal. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of the eastern and central terai regions towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to the division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with hail/gusts is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions and at a few places of the eastern terai region tonight.

