Main Opposition Leader Deuba Urges PM Oli To Focus On COVID-19

Main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba urged prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli not to indulge petty political issues at the time of major crisis asking him to concentrate his efforts to fight against Coronavirus.

According to a note issued by Nepali Congress, leader Deuba met PM Oli at Baluwatar today. Nepali Congress said former PM Deuba handed over 9 point suggestions to Prime Minister Oli and thanked him for his latest decision to withdraw two ordinances. During the meeting, the co-chairperson of NCP-NCP Pushpa Kamal Dahal also presented.

According to PM’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa, the two discussed current matters of relevance at the meeting.

Photo: Surya Thapa