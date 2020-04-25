Nepal Extends Suspension of National And International Flights Till May 15

Nepal Extends Suspension of National And International Flights Till May 15

April 25, 2020, 6:25 p.m.

The government has decided to suspend the operation of national and international flights till May 15 to prevent spread of COVID-19. It is reported that the committee also recommend to extend the current lockdown.

A meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokharel held at Singhadurbar this morning. The committee took a decision to this effect.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing lockdown and how it should be implemented henceforth. It has been learnt that the Council of Ministers would further discuss the issue before any decision is made in that regard.

Prior to this, the high-level committee had decided to halt both domestic and international flight operation till the end of April.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

