Nepal Sealed Two Villages In Bardiya After Indian Laborers Tested Positive For COVID-19

Nepal Sealed Two Villages In Bardiya After Indian Laborers Tested Positive For COVID-19

April 25, 2020, 7:57 p.m.

After two Indian labourers working at a crusher company in Kothyaghat tested positive for COVID-19 returning to India, Bardia District Administraiton office sealed off Kothiyaghat area of Bardiya district.

According to a report published in The Rising Nepal, Sujanpur and Khulpur village of Thakurbaba Municipality-2, Bardiya, where the two Indian workers had been residing, has now completely been sealed off.

The labourers had returned to Nanpara of Baharaich District, India, on April 17.

The Baharaich-based Indian Police Office had informed about their COVID-19 infection to Bardiya District Police Office through a letter, informed Gokarna Giri, Chief of District Health Office, Bardiya.

Giri said that the threat of COVID-19 infection had risen in Bardiya after the incident. Preparations are underway to get the PCR test of all labourers working in the crusher industry, informed Giri.

As eight COVID-19 patients have been identified in Baharaich of India, which is adjacent to Bardiya, the border area is being monitored strictly, informed Thakurbaba Municipality.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

'No Evidence' Coronavirus Recovered Immune : WHO
Apr 25, 2020
India Allows Some Shops To Open From Saturday
Apr 25, 2020
Nepal Conducts Nearly 50,000 COVID-19 Tests, One Person Discharged From Bharatpur
Apr 25, 2020
Nepal Extends Suspension of National And International Flights Till May 15
Apr 25, 2020
The COVID-19 Crisis: A Wake-up Call To Strengthen Social Protection Systems
Apr 25, 2020

More on Health

World Immunization Week:Vaccines, The Most Effective Response To Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 24 minutes ago
Global Coronavirus Cases Near 2.8 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 48 minutes ago
COVID-19 Drugs Must Be Available To All: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 45 minutes ago
COVID-19 Nepal: Highest Number Tests Carried Out In Sudur Pashim and Highest Number Infection In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Stigmatizing Covid-19 Patients Leading To Higher Mortality: AIIMS Director By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Oxford University Begins Human Trials Of Vaccine Against Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

'No Evidence' Coronavirus Recovered Immune : WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2020
India Allows Some Shops To Open From Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2020
Nepal Conducts Nearly 50,000 COVID-19 Tests, One Person Discharged From Bharatpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2020
Nepal Extends Suspension of National And International Flights Till May 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2020
The Coronavirus Or The Virus Of Corruption By Deepak Raj Joshi Apr 25, 2020
The COVID-19 Crisis: A Wake-up Call To Strengthen Social Protection Systems By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75