Nepal Sealed Two Villages In Bardiya After Indian Laborers Tested Positive For COVID-19

After two Indian labourers working at a crusher company in Kothyaghat tested positive for COVID-19 returning to India, Bardia District Administraiton office sealed off Kothiyaghat area of Bardiya district.
According to a report published in The Rising Nepal, Sujanpur and Khulpur village of Thakurbaba Municipality-2, Bardiya, where the two Indian workers had been residing, has now completely been sealed off.
The labourers had returned to Nanpara of Baharaich District, India, on April 17.
The Baharaich-based Indian Police Office had informed about their COVID-19 infection to Bardiya District Police Office through a letter, informed Gokarna Giri, Chief of District Health Office, Bardiya.
Giri said that the threat of COVID-19 infection had risen in Bardiya after the incident. Preparations are underway to get the PCR test of all labourers working in the crusher industry, informed Giri.
As eight COVID-19 patients have been identified in Baharaich of India, which is adjacent to Bardiya, the border area is being monitored strictly, informed Thakurbaba Municipality.
