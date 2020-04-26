Nepal Extends Lockdown Till May 7

April 26, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

The cabinet meeting has decided to extend the lockdown till May 7. The meeting today held at Baluwatar took the decision.

The government imposed the first lockdown on 24 March to contain the pread of coronavirus. This is the fourth time the government has decided to extend the lockdown. Nepal has 52 cases reported with 16 recoveries.

The government has already decided to extend national and international flights till May 15. The government had extended the lockdown for 15 days last time.

