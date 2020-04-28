Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Many Parts Of World

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail.

Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region tonight.

Currently, Western Disturbance, local wind as well as the low-pressure trough is close to eastern parts of Nepal. Similarly, wind with moisture is entering Nepal from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

During the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain in western Nepal with 55.2 mm in Dang,42.8 in Pokhara and 26.4 in Birendranagar. Scattered light to moderate rain over North East India.

During the next 24 hours, moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected over many parts of Nepal.